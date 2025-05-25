Shake Up: FG Redeploys 100 Treasury Officers

Share

A major shakeup involving 100 Treasury Officers has occurred at Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) .

On Friday, Officers between the ranks of Directors to Assistant Directors were redeployed across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) nationwide.

The directive, signed by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamsuddeen Ogunjimi, was issued on Friday, May 23, 2025, and took effect immediately, requesting all Treasury Officers affected by this order to submit their Assumption of Duty Certificates to the Office of the undersigned on or before Thursday, 2nd June 2025.

When contacted by Sunday Telegraph, Director of Information in OAGF, Mallam Bawa Mokwa, confirmed the re-posting of Treasury officers.

“Yes, it’s true” , Bawa responded in a chat with Sunday Telegraph.

According to the official circular, the exercise is intended to “rejig the financial operations across MDAs for improved performance and greater efficiency in service delivery.

“All affected officers are required to assume their new positions on or before Wednesday, June 2, 2025, and submit their Assumption of Duty Certificates to the Office of the Accountant-General”, stated Ogunjinmi

The exercise affected officers in the Directorate Cadre, particularly those in the ranks of Directors, Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors across strategic federal institutions.

The breakdown of the affected officers showed the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation emerged as the agency to receive the highest number of incoming redeployed with 21 officers posted into key departments, including the Treasury Single Account (TSA) office, the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Funds, Inspectorate, Research & Investigation, Special Duties, and the Federal Project Financial Management Department.

Other agencies receiving officers include the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Agency for the Great Green Wall.

The circular emphasised full compliance with the redeployment, warning that any MDA that refuses to allow officers to assume their new roles will face administrative and financial sanctions.

“MDAs who refuse and prevent the newly deployed Treasury Officers from assuming duties shall have their accounts and access rights on both the GIFMIS application and Remita payment gateway blocked”, warned Ogunjinmi, backing his warning with the provision of the Public Service Rule 100301(b) which stipulates disciplinary actions for non-compliance.

The exercise is considered part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve internal controls, eliminate inefficiencies, and ensure effective financial management across the public sector.

Share