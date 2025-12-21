The founder of Shakara Trybe, Ebunoluwa Dosumu would be unveiling a 30-foot Christmas tree of Nigerian fabrics, designed to celebrate sustainability, unity, fashion and community spirit coming up live on Christmas Eve.

Dosumu said that, “The tree is made from hundreds of donated fabrics Asooke, Ankara, Adire, George, lace and more crowd sourced from families across the country; each piece carrying its own memory, its own tribe, and making it a community project at its core at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan Lagos Island.

Also, Dosumu is Culture Influencer, Media Personality and Fashion Entrepreneur, said “They form a towering masterpiece together that reinforce a simple truth, fashion is one of the strongest threads that bind Nigerians together.

And that, “Attendees of A Shakara Christmas will be immersed in a day designed to spotlight the richness, beauty, and diversity of Nigerian culture.

Other activities to be showcased would include an Interactive Stage Play, described as the first of its kind in Lagos, a Cultural Fashion Runway by Shakara Trybe, a runway showcase featuring original Nigerian cultural pieces.

There will also be nostalgic experiences and festive characters, including throwbacks to the joys of growing up in Nigeria, traditional games, festive icons, and elements that evoke deep cultural nostalgia.

The event will further offer an Indigenous Food Tasting Experience, a curated tasting session of Nigerian dishes across tribes celebrating the nation’s culinary diversity and the flavours that connect communities. Cultural spotlights and immersive installations will also be featured, with creative displays capturing the stories, traditions, and artistry that define Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

The night will close with a heartwarming moment led by Loud Urban choir in a communal carol session beneath the illuminated 30-foot fabric tree symbolizing togetherness, hope, and the spirit of a united Nigeria.

Sign up to attend Shakara Christmas A Shakara Christmas marks the beginning of Ariya Village, a vibrant 13-day cultural festival dedicated to showcasing tradition, fashion, food, storytelling, community living, indigenous craftsmanship, and Nigerian creativity.

A Shakara Christmas is designed for Nigerians at home and abroad seeking meaningful, family-friendly, culturally rooted Detty December experiences.

For Nigerians and the diaspora searching for Detty December events in Lagos, family-friendly Christmas activities, cultural festivals in Nigeria, Nigerian Christmas experiences, sustainable fashion installations, heritage-driven creative events, end-of-year Lagos celebrations, and diaspora-friendly Nigerian cultural events.