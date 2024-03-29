Shaibu’s Impeachment Panel To Begin Sitting April 3

The panel set up by the Edo State Chief Judge, Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, by the Edo State House of Assembly, will begin sitting at the Judges Conference Room, New High Court Complex, Benin, on April 3. The House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu on March 5, accusing him of perjury and leaking of government’s secrets. However, all efforts to get the impeachment notice to him proved abortive, as he was said to be out of the state.

After it became clear that the notice could not be served physically, the House served him the notice through substitution (by publishing the letter in three national dailies). The impeachment move is believed to be the latest development in the rift between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, which reportedly started when Shaibu declared his interest in joining this year’s Edo governorship race. The Chief Judge constituted a seven-man panel on March 22 but dropped two members, Prof Violet Aigbokhaebo and Prof Boniface Onomion Edegbai, on Monday.

The panel has Justice S.A. Omonua (rtd) as Chairman. Other members are Professor Theresa Akpoghome, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr. Andrew Oliha, Idris Abdulkareem, President Aigbokhian and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare. A statement signed by the administrative secretary of the panel, George Odidi, yesterday read: “Take notice that consequent upon the inauguration of the above panel by His Lordship the Hon. Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, in line with Section 188 Subsection 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the said panel shall commence sitting at Judges Conference room, New High Court Complex, Benin City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10am prompt.