Shaibu’s Impeachment: Panel Begins Sitting April 3rd

The panel constituted to investigate the embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, by the state House of Assembly on Thursday announced that the seven-man panel constituted by the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice, Daniel Okungbowa, will begin sitting on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A notice of sitting issued by the panel through a press statement stated that the panel would hold its meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Judges Conference Room, New High Court Complex, Benin, by 10.00 am.

The statement endorsed by the panel’s Administrative Secretary, George Odidi, enjoined all parties and, or their counsel to be present on the aforementioned date, while the complainant (Edo State House Assembly), was also asked: “to be ready to present its case on that day.”

The text of the one-paragraph statement titled: “Press Release Panel to Investigate Allegation of Misconduct of His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Edo State”, reads: “Take notice that consequent upon the inauguration of the above panel by His Lordship the Hon. Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice D.I. Okungbowa in line with section 188 subsection 5 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the said Panel shall commence sitting at Judges Conference room, New High Court Complex, Benin City on Wednesday 3rd day of April, 2024 at 10:00 Am prompt. Parties and /or their counsel are expected to be present on that day while the complainant is expected to be ready to present its case on that day.”

It would be recalled that the Edo CJ had on Friday, March 22, 2024, constituted the seven-man panel, headed by Justice S.A. Omonuwa (RTD) to investigate the allegations levelled against Shaibu, by the state House of Assembly as part of the processes initiated by the assembly to impeach the deputy governor.

Reactions have trailed the planned impeachment of the Edo State Deputy Governor by the state House of Assembly.

“The Edo State chapter of the Conference of Registered Political Party (CRPP), last week called members of the seven-man panel to decline the offer.

In a statement endorsed by the body’s Chairman, Dr Samson Isibor, and the Secretary, John Isidhaome, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Edo CRPP said it was obvious that the CJ was being engineered to set up the panel.

The Edo CRPP therefore urged the Edo CJ to emulate his two counterparts in the neighbouring Ondo State, who at different times turned down the requests by the state House of Assembly to set up similar panels to impeach the former deputy governors of the state.

Shaibu fell out with Governor Obaseki over the issue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidacy for the governorship election slated for September 21, 2024; when it was obvious that Governor Obaseki was resolute about his resolve to support the bid by the Edo Central Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state.