Shaibu’s Impeachment Notice: We Adhere To Constitutional Procedures – Aiguobarueghian

The Majority Leader in the Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian who announced the impeachment notice of the Deputy Governor, Com. Philip Shaibu at plenary on March 5 said all the steps taken were constitutional.

Aiguobarueghian who made this known on Friday said that the impeachment panel would be set up next week.

He said, “We have not directed the Chief judge to constitute a panel that will deliberate on the impeachment of the Deputy Governor. We served him the notice by substitution on Monday and after seven days, which is next week, we will tell the Chief judge to constitute the panel.

“It doesn’t matter if the deputy governor replies to the letter that was served through substitution or not, that will not stop the panel from being constituted and looking into the matter.

“What we are doing is our constitutional function and we have not gone out of the job the constitution expects us to carry out.”

When asked if he thought a political solution was still possible, he said, “We do not know whether a political solution is being looked at to solve the situation. Even if it is so, it doesn’t stop us from continuing with the impeachment process.

“It is the man who is embattled who will know if he needs a political solution to solve the issue. As for the House, we will carry out our constitutional functions,” he concluded.