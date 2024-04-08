Shaibu’s Impeachment Illegal, Too Hasty – CRPP

The Chairman of the Conference of Registered Political Parties, Edo State chapter, Samson Isibor has expressed disappointment over the impeachment of the former deputy governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu, noting that the development was not what Edo people bargained for.

Isibor said the process was too hasty and blamed the Chief Judge of the state, Daniel Okungbowa for setting up the panel that investigated the allegation against Shaibu, adding that, “the haste at which the exercise was carried out showed bias against the former deputy governor.”

Continuing Isibor said. “This is not what the Edo indigenes bargained for. The impeachment of the deputy governor is illegal and should not be allowed to stay.

“I blame the Chief Judge for this illegal impeachment. The process only lasted for three days, which showed that they had their mind made up on what to do. Imagine, the charade that was carried out in a few days.” He said.