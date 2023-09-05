Shaibu Withdraws Court Case Against Obaseki, Others

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Tuesday withdrew the court case he instituted in the Federal High Court, Abuja to stop the State House of Assembly, the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki from impeaching him.

New Telegraph recalls that the Deputy Governor had on Thursday, August 3, 2023, approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to forestall an alleged planned impeachment by the State House of Assembly, believed to be loyal to the governor.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State are the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

Shauib sought an interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor of the state or other persons acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively discharging his duties as the deputy governor of the state.

The squabble between the Deputy Governor and his principal, Mr Godwin Obaseki pummelled last week when a signpost appeared in a building being renovated at No7 Osadebe Avenue as the new office of the Deputy Governor outside the Edo State Government House.

Shaibu in a press statement, he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Benin on Tuesday, said his decision to withdraw the case is due to a series of meetings he had with some eminent personalities including, the Archbishop of Benin Catholic Archdiocese, His Grace Most Rev Augustine Akubeze, traditional rulers, party leaders among others.

The statement reads: “My decision to withdraw the case arises from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above – named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I , Rt. Hon . Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, traditional rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo.

“I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr Governor, my boss and senior brother for this path of peace.” The statement concluded.