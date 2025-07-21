Shaibu Unveils 10-Year Sports Strategic Plan

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said scaling up the certificates awarded by the institute and aligning them with those issued by FIFA and CAF as part of his 10-year strategic development plan.

This came as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Chairman of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Musa Kida, pledged their unflinching support to the revalitalising and rebranding of the Institute to place it at par with its contemporaries around the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 32-man Advisory Committee to provide a pathway for achieving the strategic plan in Lagos, Comrade Shuaibu, predicated his roadmap on what he described as “Revolutionary 4 Rs- Revatalise, Redefine, Rebrand, Relaunch”,” as a prerequisite for transforming it to a globally competitive institution.

Top among them is the revitalization of the curriculum to make it more relevant and meet the needs of the times. “Some of the courses have not been reviewed since the establishment of the school since 1972, and have to be finetuned.”

Shaibu said he would return NIS to its core mandate, make it self-funding within the next 10 years and immediately commence the digitilisation of its examinations and make exam results available shortly after they are written.

On his part, Musa predicated the defence support to the NIS on the fact that sports is one of the non-kinetic strategies employed to combat insecurity, not only for keeping people engaged, but it promotes such qualities as fitness, teamwork, discipline, tolerance character and competitiveness- qualities that are prominent in the military.

In a message read by Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim, the CDS promised to support the NIS to ensure that no efforts are spared to ensure sports is revatalised in Nigeria, because it prevents criminality, and most importantly, the more funds taken by defence budget, the less funds available for investment in infrastructure and other sectors.

Chairman of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Musa Kida, a one-time President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, who chairs the committee, promised that his team, comprising a blend of academic rigor, corporate strategy, technical sports knowledge, and media insight will deliver on the DG’s vision and mandate for sports development in the country.

Also included are Ken Anugweje, a respected professor of sports science and former president of NUGA, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, a former Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission known for his strategic reforms and grassroots development initiatives and business magnate and marketing expert, Tonya Lawani.

Others are Mary Onyali, a five-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist, Yusuf Ali, a former African long jump champion and Olympian who now serves as CEO of the NSC’s Elite Athletes Development Board as well as Coach Austin Eguavoen, a former Super Eagles head coach and ex-international, bringing technical depth and field experience.

Dr. Alex Mana, a retired international referee, Prof. Florence Adeyanju, Prof. Clement Fasan, Prof. Raimi Moronfolu, and Prof. Sadiq Abdulahi, as well as media professionals such as Michel Andrew Abbah (representing SWAN) and Godwin Enakhena.