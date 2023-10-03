Shaibu To Move To New Office Soon As Priests Bless Building

There is every indication that the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu will soon move into his new office on 7, Dennis Osadebe Avenue as some Catholic priests blessed the building on Tuesday.

A source disclosed who disclosed the development noted that the deputy governor might be moving into the office soon.

The source said, “I was there and I saw Rev Fathers blessing the new office on Tuesday. It shows that the Deputy Governor may likely move in soon.

“I must say that it has always been the practice of the deputy governor to invite priest to his office for prayers monthly and I am not surprised that he is doing the same in the new office,” he added.

However, when visited, workers were still fixing the interlocking tiles/blocks in the compound while the few staff in the office were seen going about their duties.

One of the staff said that the deputy governor had not come to the office but confirmed that the Rev. Father came to pray and bless the office.

The feeling among the people is that Shaibu would be allowed to return to his former office after Governor Godwin Obaseki accepted his apology to Shaibu over the rift between the duo.

The duo had been at loggerheads over Shaibu’s ambition to succeed his principal. The deputy governor had also taken the governor and the state House of Assembly to an Abuja High Court to stop them from impeaching him.

Shaibu withdrew the suit after the intervention of notable religious leaders and political bigwigs in the state.