New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Shaibu Says Edo…

Shaibu Says Edo Ready To Host Okpekpe Race

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu says the state is ready to host the first Gold label 10km road race in Nigeria. Shaibu said in Benin yesterday that everything arrangement is in place for the world class race.

“We are ready to host an- other world class event come Saturday in Okpekpe, Etsako east local government area of Edo state,” said Shaibu who assured of adequate security. Shaibu is delighted the race has continued to grow from being the first to be granted a label race in 2015 to becoming the first 10km Gold Label race in Nigeria.

“Our real target is the platinum. We want to score another first by being the first Platinum road race not only in Nigeria but in Africa this time around. “Okpekpe has always come with innovations and I am delighted runners can download their photos this time around.”

Read Previous

Sanwo-olu: Lagos Committed To Infrastructural Renewal, Devt
Read Next

Alleged Assault: Court Dismisses Application To Arraign Seun Kuti

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023