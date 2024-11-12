Shaibu Reveals 19 Months Of Self-Funding Amid Rift With Obaseki

Share

The outgoing Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has revealed that he has been personally funding the Office of the Deputy Governor for the past 19 months.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Shaibu revealed lack of financial support from outgoing Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Despite his experience in past few months, Shaibu expressed gratitude for his ability to keep the office running without defaulting on staff salaries or security costs.

“For the past 19 months, Governor Obaseki has not released any funds for the office of the Deputy Governor.

“But to the glory of God, I am not owing any staff, not even the security.

“However, the government is owing me,” Shaibu noted.

He credited divine intervention for his ability to manage the financial strain, saying, “It’s only God that can do the magic.”

This revelation comes on the day of the handingvover ceremony where Shaibu, along with Obaseki, will transfer power to the governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dennis Idahosa.

The event caps off months of publicized tension between Obaseki and Shaibu, stemming from political differences and internal disputes.

Despite these challenges, Shaibu expressed excitement about the handover, stating that all preparations were in place and he was eager to pass the baton to the new administration.

