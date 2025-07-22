Shaibu Moves To Harmonise NIS Certificates With FIFA, CAF Standards

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said that scaling up the certificates awarded by the institute and aligning them with those issued by FIFA and CAF is part of his 10- year strategic development plan.

This came as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Chairman of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Musa Kida, pledged their unflinching support to the revitalising and rebranding of the Institute to place it at par with its contemporaries around the world.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 32-man Advisory Committee to provide a pathway for achieving the strategic plan in Lagos, Comrade Shuaibu, predicated his roadmap on what he described as “Revolutionary 4 Rs- Revitalise, Redefine, Rebrand, Reposition”, as a prerequisite for transforming it to a globally competitive institution.

Top among them is the revitalisation of the curriculum to make it more relevant and meet the needs of the times. “Some of the courses have not been reviewed since the establishment of the school in 1972, and have to be fine-tuned.”

Shaibu said he would return NIS to its core mandate, make it self-funding within the next 10 years and immediately commence the digitilisation of its examinations and make exam results available shortly after they are written.