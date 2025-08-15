Shaibu, Medical Experts Laud UBTH CMD At Valedictory Session

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu and medical experts in Edo State on Friday paid glowing tribute to the outgoing Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor Darlington Obaseki.

Speaking during his Valedictory session at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Shaibu applauded Obaseki’s ingenuity and leadership qualities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Edo State successfully hosted the National Sports Festival.

Obaseki’s Valedictory ceremony and book Launch drew an array of political and medical figures from across the country.

Serving as chairman of the occasion, Shaibu highlighted Obaseki’s pivotal role in navigating public health challenges and shaping impactful policies during his tenure.

Reflecting on the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaibu recounted how doubts were raised about Edo State’s ability to host the National Sports Festival at the time. “I remember his contributions during COVID-19; the programmes we did during COVID-19 helped us to deal with the issues of the National Sports Festival,” Shaibu said.

He continued: “When people thought we could not host the National Sports Festival in Edo State because of the pandemic, they were even making reference to the IOC that had cancelled the Olympic Games that year.

“I called Professor Obaseki and informed him that they would be coming to postpone the games again for the second time, but we sat together and developed a programme. When they came, we gave them the programme, and they accepted the programme without postponing for the second time.”

Shaibu also acknowledged Obaseki’s input in initiating an immunisation programme for the state, which he said was eventually adopted as a national policy by the federal government.

Meanwhile, Dr. Imafidon Agbonile, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, also praised Professor Obaseki for transforming UBTH into a hub of excellence in healthcare and medical training, not just in Nigeria but across West Africa.

“You inherited a legacy and built on it with vision, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Under your stewardship, UBTH blossomed as a beacon of healing and a citadel of learning—a premier, multi-speciality healthcare institution not only for Benin City or Nigeria but for the West African subcontinent,” Agbonile stated.

He further credited Obaseki’s tenure with ushering in a new era of innovation at UBTH, noting achievements such as expanded bed capacity, modernised infrastructure, the introduction of specialised programmes, and the implementation of digital health systems that brought the hospital national honour.

“Your era was marked by the commissioning of the modern Oncology Centre, transforming cancer care, and strengthening the hospital’s capacity to offer world-class diagnostic and therapeutic services,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga, head of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Benin City, commended Obaseki’s visionary leadership and dedication to the hospital’s mission. He praised his efforts in advancing human capital and steering UBTH towards greater institutional development.