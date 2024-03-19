Shaibu Impeachment: Edo Assembly Directs CJ To Set Up Seven-Man Panel

The Edo State House of Assembly has passed a resolution directing the Chief Judge (CJ) of the State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to set up a seven-man committee to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

State Assembly passed the resolution at its plenary on Tuesday, March 19 where 19 members out of the 24 voted in favour of the resolution.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, had notified the house that the seven-day ultimatum granted the deputy governor to respond to the impeachment notice served on him has expired.

Agbebaku said the impeachment notice was earlier served on the deputy governor on March 6, 2024, but due to the alleged evasion of service, the house, however, ordered substituted service.

He said the substituted services were published in the state-owned newspaper, the Observer Newspaper and the Vanguard newspaper respectively.

He said the notice was published in the Vanguard newspaper on March 12, 2024, noting that by the counting March 19, 2024 (today) made it seven days.

In his motion, the Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghan, seconded by Nicholas Asonsere, representing Ikpoba Okha constituency, moved that the chief judge be directed to set up a seven-man committee to investigate the petition against the deputy governor.

Aiguobarueghan averred that the motion was in line with section 188 subsections 3 and 4 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the failure of the deputy to respond to the petition at the stipulated times was also in conformity with the provision of section 188 sub-section 3, where it was clearly stated that “whether he responds or not the house has a duty to perform”.

“That duty has bestowed by section 188 subsection 3 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that a motion be moved when it will be resolved that if this allegation are not denied is worthy of investigation.

“I am, therefore, moving a motion in pursuant to section 188 subsection 3 and 4 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is designed not to be argued.

“That the notice serves on the deputy governor alleging gross misconduct to be sent for investigations and that the speaker caused the Chief judge of the State to set up a seven-man committee to look at the allegations and report its findings to this house as soon as possible”, he said.

In a voice vote, 19 members of the house voted in support of the motion which was more than two-thirds of the members of the house.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, directed the chief judge to set up a seven-man committee to investigate the petition against the deputy governor.