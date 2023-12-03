Shaibu Expresses Gratitude To Obaseki Over Surprise Birthday Message

…Blames fifth columnists for crisis

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Sunday, expressed gratitude to his boss and principal, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for felicitating with him on his birthday anniversary.

The number two citizen of Edo State celebrated his 54th birthday anniversary on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In his response to the Governor’s felicitations which he titled: ‘Re-Birthday Message’, Shaibu noted; “I want to express my deepest gratitude for your thoughtful wishes on my birthday.

“Your kind words mean a lot to me and l am truly grateful for your support over the last seven years.

“Throughout the years, we have fought numerous battles together and l am proud to have stood by your side as it was the right thing to do.

“I want to assure you that my love for you and your office remains unwavering. I hold you in the highest regard and I encourage you to continue to be the good senior brother that you have always been to me.

“Despite the efforts of fifth columnists trying to create division between us, please know that I still have regard for you and your office.

“I remain committed to our mandate of putting Edo State first and serving its people”.

“Once again, thank you for the birthday message. May you continue to enjoy good health and a sound mind”, Shaibu added.