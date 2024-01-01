Shaibu Enjoins Edo People To Make Positive Difference In 2024 Guber Poll

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu has congratulated Nigerians and Edo people on the dawn of a New Year, 2024.

Shaibu expressed optimism that the New Year will usher in prosperity and better living conditions for all Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, irrespective of ethno-religious and cultural diversity.

In his congratulatory message, the Deputy Governor stated:

” I am profoundly delighted to congratulate all Nigerians and by extension, the good people of Edo State, as we join the rest of the world to celebrate the dawn of a brand New Year”.

“For me, the year 2024 gives our people and government at all levels, a whole new vista of hope, in advancing the noble ideals of a fair, just, united, peaceful and prosperous nation”.

“It is instructive to note that at the moment, our country is grappling with a wide range of issues, particularly socio-economic and security, which have all combined with bad leadership to make life unbearable for the majority of our people”.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to once again, call on the good people of Edo State, to shine their eyes and be determined to make a positive difference in the upcoming Governorship Election”.

“As one people with a common heritage and destiny, I see the election as a wake-up call for our people to actualize the lofty dreams of our founding fathers”.

“This, we can collectively achieve, if only we come out en masse, to cast our votes for responsible and God-fearing persons who mean well for our state”.

“Nigeria is our country and Edo State belongs to all of us. Therefore, we all have a stake in making Nigeria great again and taking Edo State to the next level”.

“Let me wish all Nigerians and in a very special way, the good people of our dear Edo State, the Heartbeat of Nigeria, a prosperous and most fulfilling year 2024”, Shaibu added.