Shaibu Credits Obaseki For Reuniting Him With Oshiomhole

The outgoing Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has opened up about the reasons behind his political journey.

This was as he said his allegiance to Governor Godwin Obaseki played a pivotal role in his party shifts over recent years.

New Telegraph detailed how Shaibu’s loyalty to Obaseki influenced his decision to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and later return to the APC.

“I joined the PDP because of my loyalty to my governor, Godwin Obaseki.”

“I left the APC because of him and returned to the APC because of him.

“God has used him for me to be able to reunite with my godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,” he said.

This revelation highlights the complex of political alliances in Edo State and Shaibu’s unwavering support for Obaseki, despite their recent fallout ahead of the governor’s handover.

The deputy governor’s statements come as he prepares to step down, alongside Obaseki, as Senator Monday Okpebholo and Deputy Governor-elect Dennis Idahosa are inaugurated to lead the state.

Shaibu’s comment about reuniting with former Edo State governor and APC stalwart, Adams Oshiomhole, shows the deputy governor’s reconciliation with his political roots and the role Obaseki played in that process.

The relationship between Shaibu and Obaseki has been strained in recent months, yet Shaibu’s statement sheds light on the loyalty that initially bound him to Obaseki’s camp.

