Shaibu Bows To Obaseki, Declares His Loyalty

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on Sunday declared his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki while noting that he remains his elder brother and boss.

This is coming following weeks of cold war between the governor and his deputy.

The deputy governor had earlier gone to a Federal High in Abuja to obtain an injunction to stop the governor and state House of Assembly from an alleged plot to impeach him.

Obaseki on his part had expressed shock at his deputy’s action and accused him of plotting a coup against him.

However, Shaibu made the pledge on a sideline interview during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the Midwest Referendum and 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, the Edo State.

According to him, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”

“As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk. Issues that concern my governor on camera. No, no, no! He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

“And if I have issues with him, I think it is better settled at home and not in the media. I am well brought up,” he said

He added, “I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfil it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor and nothing more.”