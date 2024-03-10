Shaibu Alleged Impeachment Plans: Show Empathy, Obinyan Begs Obaseki

A popular Catholic Priest in Edo State, Very Rev. Fr. Andrew Obinyan has pleaded with the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki to show empathy to his deputy, Com. Philip Shaibu rather than impeach him.

The respected Catholic Priest in an open letter to Governor Obaseki sighted by New Telegraph pleaded with the governor to “show empathy not impeachment”.

Obinyan also admonished the state House of Assembly to stay the impeachment process that was said to have been commenced on the 6th of March, 2024.

Shaibu has been fighting the battle of his political life over plans to succeed his principal, Godwin Obaseki, which was vehemently rejected by the governor.

Obinyan’s letter reads in part: “I make a humble and passionate appeal to Your Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki. I entreat you because I regard you as a civilized and enlightened man. May it not be in the annals of Edo Political History that there was once a Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, impeached under your watch for his aspiration. It will be perceived as a string of “betrayal” and it will invariably redefine “Loyalty and Aspiration” as antithetical.

“Please, don’t get me wrong because this is far more polite than you can imagine. This is the kernel of my entreaty: Leave your deputy alone to deal with his issues and resolve them without initiating impeachment. Reconciliation is always a prosperous option.”

He added, “Listen to your kind heart. I am not insinuating he must be Governor. Yet, we cannot justify an impeachment without putting a wedge on the path of positive advancement in other spheres of life. Please, Mr. Governor, talk to the Edo State House of Assembly to discontinue the impeachment process. Honourable Members must ensure that legislation prohibits any move that bears the semblance of retaliation. Do yourselves a favour because you don’t know the next victim in sudden political twists and turns.

“Dear Mr. Governor, here is the point: Bear with Comrade Philip Shaibu, not for his sake but for the sake of your own indomitable spirit. What I see in you is what I see in your Deputy – a resolute spirit. We often say only God can determine who gets power. This saying should not be personalized and meaningful only when it is to our advantage.

When you were at your lowest point and facing your political trials, your rock-bottom foundation was the support of the Edo people and your deputy, whom you used to call your brother.

“I am pleading. Your silence has been golden. Continue to be a big brother to him. Feel for the number two man who seeks power so passionately and determinedly without your support.

“A man whose level of determination makes him stressed out, worried, burdened, spending strength and resources, deserves empathy, not Impeachment,” Obinyan said.