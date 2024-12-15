Shahu Sani Warns Against Misuse Of Social Media

Share

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has warned against the misuse of social media as he cautioned individuals using derogatory language to always be prepared to defend their actions in a court of law.

Senator Sani who spoke via his verified X handle on Sunday noted that if you have to call someone a bastard or call a lady a prostitute, just make sure you have the evidence to prove your claim.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “If you are using social media these days, just keep a lawyer close to you or make sure that you have evidence for anything you post or comment on.im.

“The number of people taken to court for libel or defamation is growing nowadays. And the lawyers will charge you so high before making an appearance in your defence. A stitch in time saves nine.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"