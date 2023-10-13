Shagari’s Minister Of Commerce, Bello Maitama Is Dead

A former Minister of Commerce and Natural Resources, under Alhaji Shehu Shagari/NPN Government, Bello Maitama Yusuf is dead.

Alhaji Maitama also a former senator from 1999-2007 died in the early hours of Friday, October 13 in Kano at 76 years old age.

Maitama was among the titans of the Shagari Government as Minister of Interior and subsequently Minister of Commerce in the last days of the Government.

A family friend of the deceased, Alhaji Hussaini Dalhatu told newsmen that the funeral prayer of the Sardauna Dutse would take place after Jumu’at prayer at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

He said Bello Maitama Yusuf, born in Gwaram, Jigawa State in 1947 was minister of interior in 1981 and minister of commerce in 1982.