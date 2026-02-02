Shagari, Yabo Communities Praise Rep Member For PHC, Devt Support

The residents in Shagari and Yabo Communities in Sokoto State have commended their representative, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, for renovating the Donu Primary Health Centre (PHC).

They described the effort as crucial in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and strengthening preventive healthcare in rural communities.

The communities also appreciated the lawmaker’s visible presence and delivery of tangible projects, describing his representation as responsive and impactful.

This commendation followed Hon. Yabo’s inspection of the completed and renovated Donu Primary Healthcare Centre, demonstrating his commitment to improving access to essential services at the grassroots level.

During the visit, the lawmaker assessed the quality of the renovation and engaged with community leaders, health workers, and residents.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of the renovation, noting that functional primary healthcare centres are vital to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and strengthening preventive healthcare in rural communities.

Hon. Yabo stated that the Donu PHC is part of a broader initiative to strengthen community-level healthcare delivery, emphasising that the health and well-being of constituents remain a core legislative priority.

He also highlighted ongoing investments in education, including the construction of classroom blocks across the constituency in Daringuru, Bulayaki, Dalijan, ICAS Yabo, Ruggadu, Chofal, Kambama, Lambara, and Ruggar Kijo. These projects aim to reduce classroom congestion and enhance learning conditions.

In the area of community development, Hon. Yabo noted the construction of Jumu’at mosques in Ruggar Kijo, Lambara, Kambama, and Doruwa, as well as additional PHCs in Ruggar Malam, Lambara, and Gidan Maskayau.

The lawmaker also cited road projects in Sanyinnawal, Bulaga, Ebba Layout (Yabo), Police-Torankawa, and Binjin Muza, which have improved mobility and boosted local economic activities.

Furthermore, Hon. Yabo disclosed plans to facilitate a mini solar grid project in Shagari Local Government Area, aimed at providing reliable electricity to underserved communities.