Shaft Actor, Richard Roundtree, Dies At 81

Richard Roundtree, a US actor best known for his starring role in the Shaft film franchise, has died aged 81.

He died at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon with his family by his side, his manager Patrick McMinn told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. His death comes after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Richard’s work and career served as a turning point for African American leading men in film,” McMinn said in a statement. Born on July 9, 1942 in New Rochelle, New York, Roundtree began his acting career in the early 1960s, reports the BBC.

He was seen as a ground-breaking actor with his portrayal of detective John Shaft, which made him a star at the age of 29.