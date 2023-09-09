Shaffy, Ninalowo, others for StarTimes’ Screen Perfect

Nollywood stars that include, Shaffy Bello, Bolanle Ninalowo and Ejike Asiegbu have been announced as the judges for Star- Times upcoming reality TV show, Screen Perfect which is set to premiere September 24, 2023.

The show will however be hosted by Screen diva, Damilola Adegbite. A StarTimes original, the show is created to search for the next big star in Nollywood by test aspiring actors’ skills, talent and personality in various real-time acting challenges.

The contestants will compete for a cash prize of over ten million naira, a contract with a top movie production company and roles in five StarTimes originals. The show aims to discover, nurture, and promote the next generation of Nollywood stars.

The PR Manager of StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said “Screen Perfect is a StarTimes original show that reflects our commitment to providing quality entertainment for our subscribers. We are proud to partner with some of the best talents in Nollywood to create this show that will showcase the potential of Nigerian actors. We invite our viewers to tune in to StarTimes from September 24 to enjoy this show.”