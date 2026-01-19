Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello has said Nigerian Afrobeat singers, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy have attained international recognition comparable to that of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking on the What I Know podcast, co-hosted by Korty EO, Bello pointed to the trio’s global fame, influence, and financial success as markers of their status in the music industry today.

When asked if current Nigerian artists could achieve legendary status similar to Fela, Bello responded: “I feel some of our artists have reached that level.

The Big 3 have already done so. International recognition is the measure of reaching that level. In terms of influence, wealth, and power, I feel Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and even Asake, are at that level.”

Her comments come despite earlier cautions from Fela’s son, Seun Kuti, who urged fans not to compare contemporary artists to his father and emphasised the importance of respecting Fela’s enduring legacy.

Bello’s remarks have sparked debate among fans, with many weighing the achievements of modern Afrobeats stars against the pioneering impact of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti on Nigerian and global music.