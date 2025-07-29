Shaffy Bello Urges Women To Rethink Material Demands In Relationships

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello shares Bold Advice to Women on Relationships and Financial Expectations.

In a recent episode of the Dear Ife Podcast, hosted by Ifedayo Agoro, Shaffy opened up about a growing issue she believes is affecting both young and mature women which is the unrealistic financial expectations placed on men during dating stage.

In her words: “Why wait for a rich man to show up and change your life? Be that rich woman you’re waiting for. When the right man comes along, it’ll just be the icing.”

Shaffy addressed the common belief that a man must have money before a woman can consider dating him. She challenged this mindset, pointing out that it creates pressure on men and limits women’s own potential for financial independence.

She went on further by encouraging women to:

Build their own wealth and financial confidence, Look beyond luxury or status when choosing a partner and Focus on shared goals, work ethic, and long-term vision.

She also stressed on what truly makes a man which according to her are “Character”, “Ambition” and “willingness to grow”.

“By the third date, you should already be thinking about how to build together. If it’s just about spending, that’s not sustainable.” She included.