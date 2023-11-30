Shaffy Bello Speaks On Younger Ones Addressing Her By First Name

Popular Nigerian actress, Shaffy Bello has finally opened up on how she handles younger people who address her by her first name.

Speaking in a recent interview on Her And Everything Else podcast anchored by Stephanie Coker, Shaffy Bello speaks on how

When Stephanie asked if she had ever been called by her first name by younger people. In response, she noted that there had definitely been times when she had been called by people young enough to be her children.

Bello, however, acknowledged the disparity between cultures around the world, stating that she knows how cultures and upbringings contribute to how people greet. She then added that she’d rather be called “Ma’am,“ than Shaffy.

She asked Shaffy Bello if she felt the same since she was considerably older than her.

In response, Shaffy Bello also concords with her statements, adding that whenever younger ones do that, she is always quick to correct them.

She admitted that sometimes it might be due to upbringing or even tribe differences but she always makes sure to correct them in love.

She said, “Usually my response is very simple and I say it with love. I call them and, pull them closer and say, you haven’t earned the right to call me by name.

“I have a child as old as you are and even if I don’t have children, you haven’t earned the right and you will never earn that right at your age to call me by name”

In conclusion, the thespian also addressed those who greeted her by waving their hands inform of greeting, she claims she can’t stand them.