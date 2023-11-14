Shaffy Bello Speaks On Daughter Applauding Her For Chasing Her Dreams

Prolific Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello has revealed how her daughter had commended her for chasing her dreams.

Shaffy Bello made this known while speaking in a recent interview on TVC.

According to her, her daughter had commended her for what she had always regretted in her life, adding that she doesn’t have any regrets in life anymore.

She emphasized that in the past, she used to have regrets about divorcing her husband and leaving her children behind in the U.S., but not anymore.

READ ALSO:

Bello said: “I don’t think I’ve any regrets in life. One of the biggest things I used to think was a regret was leaving my ex-husband and children in the U.S. and coming to Nigeria and losing all of that.

“Years later, my children came and we were talking. We always sit and talk. So, I started telling my children about things. And one of my kids, my daughter, told me, which was even more important to me, ‘Mummy, I’m so glad you did what you did.

“Because seeing you going to get your dream, made me realise that I should go get it. At your age, you can do this. That means I can do it, there’s no limitation.’

“That (divorce) used to be my regret but look at how God turned it around. So, it’s no longer a regret.”