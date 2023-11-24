Shaffy Bello: I Can’t Date A Man Who Will Stop Me From Working

Ace Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello has revealed that she won’t date a man who would not allow her to work.

Speaking on a chat-tagged Me, Her and Everything Else podcast with Stephanie Coker, the actress advised that women must strive to support their husbands at home financially regardless of the fact that men are supposed to be responsible for keeping the home.

She explained that she wouldn’t allow herself to be demoted to a wife who would stay at home even if she got married to a billionaire.

Bello said, “I think a man was raised to be a provider. To be the king, usually, people go to the king for direction.

“So as a woman, I want to have my own, so that I can be of help when you need me. I can’t date a man who says stop working.

“But to be honest with you, even if you are a billionaire and you put me in a hole, I still have to do something. Because the reason you fell in love with me is because of who I am now. So I am not going to demote myself because of that.”

New Telegraph recalls that the renowned actress got married to her estranged husband, Akinrimisi in 1995 but their union hit the rocks in 2020.