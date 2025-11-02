Gbenga Artsmith, the leading name in premium African accessories, unveiled a breathtaking fashion editorial featuring screen goddess, Shaffy Bello. Styled in a range of head-turning looks, Shaffy embodies the ultimate Owambé muse – a vision of elegance for brides’ mums, grooms’ mums, intending brides, and stylish party guests everywhere. When style, heritage, and artistry intertwine, the result is nothing short of breathtaking – and this editorial proves it. Gbenga Artsmith, as his brand name states chose the ever gorgeous Shaffy Bello to model the theme “When Nollywood Royalty Meets Luxury Craftsmanship”.

From regal Damask to rich Aso-Oke and modern beaded couture, every look is perfectly complemented by Gbenga Artsmith’s signature handcrafted jewelry sets – statement coral pieces, lustrous pearl creations, and gemstoneembellished chokers – paired with the brand’s iconic beaded bags, the must-have arm candies for wedding season. Speaking about the style editorial, Creative Director, Gbenga Ayo-Dada, states: “This editorial is a love letter to every stylish celebrant, who sees weddings and parties as their runway. Shaffy Bello was the perfect muse – sophisticated, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous,” he said.