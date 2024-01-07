Shafe Abosede, Unveils OliviaRose Gifts

In a celebration of creativity, elegance, and thoughtful expression, lifestyle and businesses entrepreneur, Sahafe Abosede un- veiled her long anticipated Gift Store, Oliviarose. Abosede explained that the idea behind establishing the gift store is as a beacon of exquisite gifting experiences. “Oliviarosegift promises to be your go-to destination for promotional items, corporate gifts, office essentials, party souvenirs, premium gifting, and much more.

Oliviarosegift is more than just a store; it’s a haven for those seeking to add a touch of sophistication to their gifting endeavors. You Step into a world where every item tells a story, and every package exudes elegance. The carefully curated selection of products ensures that you find the perfect gift for every occasion.

Businesses looking to make a lasting impression can explore Oliviarose Gift Store’s range of promotional items. From branded pens and keyholders, card- holders to custom notebooks and flash drives, businesses can elevate their marketing efforts with unique and memorable giveaways.”

She further stated that for those seeking to express gratitude and strengthen professional relationships, Oliviarosegift offers a stunning array of corporate gifts. Choose from executive accessories, personalized stationery, and other bespoke items that reflect sophistication and thoughtfulness. At a well attended grand party with influential people, Shafe Abosede declared her dream store opens at Shomolu, Lagos.