Shafa CNG To Align With Govt’s Cleaner Energy Future – Maishanu

Shafa Energy, a subsidiary of AYM Shafa Holdings Limited and leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, has announced the launch of Shafa CNG.

This initiative aligns with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs, and the Nigerian government’s vision for a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

This was disclosed by the company ahead of the launch of its first CNG station in Abuja.

“Shafa CNG represents a major step forward in our commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” said Alhaji Yakubu A. Maishanu, the Executive Chairman AYM Shafa Holdings Limited.

“This initiative not only aligns with the federal government’s vision for a cleaner and more affordable energy future but also demonstrates our dedication to reducing our environmental footprint and enhancing the lives of Nigerians.”

The recent removal of fuel subsidies in 2023 in Nigeria accelerated the adoption of CNG as a more cost-effective option for fuelling transportation.

The federal government has expanded CNG infrastructure, increasing conversion centres from 7 to 193 and attracting $440 million in private sector investment.

“This innovative venture is part of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi), launched in 2023, which targets the launch of one million CNG vehicles by 2027 and involves establishing 1,000 conversion and refuelling stations.

“Our Shafa CNG initiative is designed to provide reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly solutions that contribute to the well-being of our communities and the prosperity of our nation.

“The launch of Shafa CNG is a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint while enhancing the lives of Nigerians,” he added.

Shafa CNG is a testament to our company’s innovative spirit and our team’s tireless efforts to develop solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the environment.

“We believe that this initiative will have a lasting impact on our business, our communities, and the environment.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we look forward to working with our partners, customers, and stakeholders to promote the adoption of CNG and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for Nigeria,” he concluded.

