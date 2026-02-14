Shadows And Spirits: Eternal Dance Of Ibeji In Lagos

The familiar hum of Lagos’ corporate pulse softens, giving way to a contemplative stillness measured, reverent, almost rhythmic, as you walk into the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of ‘Éré Ìbejì’, the latest exhibition by the Lagos Pop-Up Museum.

Curated by the Àsà Heritage Africa Foundation, the show, which opened to the public on Saturday, January 17, and ended on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, is not just an exhibition of wood carvings; it is a passage into the Yoruba imagination a space where art, spirituality, memory, and family exist in constant dialogue.

The Pulse of the Twin

Spirit Among the Yoruba people, twins Ìbejì occupy a singular and sacred place. They are not simply siblings born together; they are believed to share a “double soul,” embodying cosmic balance, continuity, and prosperity.

The Yoruba, who have one of the highest twin birth rates in the world, see twinhood as both a blessing and a spiritual responsibility. When one twin dies, the equilibrium of the family is disrupted. The response is not mourning alone, but creation.

An Ére ìbejì a sacred wooden figure is commissioned to house the spirit of the departed twin, ensuring harmony between the physical and spiritual worlds. At EPAC, these figures do not sit passively. They seem to observe, to remember.

Their surfaces bear the soft sheen of decades of ritual care evidence of hands that bathed them, clothed them, fed them with palm oil and beans, spoke to them, sang to them. Historically, Ére ìbejì were treated not as objects, but as living presences within the household.

The exhibition captures this philosophy with remarkable sensitivity. Through a carefully curated selection of historic and interpretive figures distinguished by stylised proportions, elaborate hairstyles, scarification marks, and symbolic ornamentation Éré Ìbejì insists that these works be encountered as living heritage, not frozen artefacts.

Archival photographs and documentary images further contextualise the figures, revealing domestic rituals and belief systems that affirm a core Yoruba idea: life does not end with death, and identity does not dissolve with the body.

Beyond aesthetics, Éré Ìbejì is an educational act. Through scheduled school visits, young Lagosians many encountering these traditions for the first time are introduced to indigenous knowledge systems often absent from formal curricula. In a city racing relentlessly toward the future, the exhibition quietly but firmly argues for transmission over nostalgia.

Architect of Memory

Behind this layered and emotionally resonant exhibition is Dr. Oluwatoyin Zainab Sogbesan, one of Nigeria’s most influential voices in heritage preservation and museum practice. An architect by training and a cultural historian and museologist by vocation, Dr. Sogbesan holds a PhD in Culture, Policy and Management from City, University of London.

She is the Founder and Director of Àsà Heritage Africa Foundation, an organisation dedicated to safeguarding and reinterpreting Africa’s tangible and intangible cultural assets through African-centered frame works. Currently serving as President of ICO MOS Nigeria and Vice President of ICICH (the International Scientific Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage under ICOMOS), Dr. Sogbesan operates at the intersection of local practice and global policy.

Her work consistently interrogates who tells African stories, how museums frame them, and how heritage can remain relevant to contemporary communities especially younger generations.

Her curatorial and advisory portfolio includes landmark initiatives such as the Lagos Photo Home Museum Project, consultancy work with the European Union National Institute for Culture (EUNIC Nigeria Cluster), and participation in Re:assemblage 2025–26, an international platform rethinking archival practices for African and Afro-diasporic art institutions.

As a juror, researcher, and panellist, she has contributed to global conversations on restitution, decolonisation, Yoruba palace architecture, and community-led heritage documentation. A Continuum at EPAC: From Leather to Spirit Éré Ìbejì also represents a continuation of Dr. Sogbesan’s curatorial relationship with the Ecobank Pan African Centre.

In November 2025, the same venue hosted the Oyo Leather Craft Exhibition (November 17–19, 2025), which transformed EPAC into a sensory archive of Oyo’s master leatherworking traditions. That exhibition rich with the earthy scent of hides and the tactile language of craft fore grounded the economic, cultural, and historical significance of leather work in Oyo heritage.

Its success demonstrated that traditional craftsmanship belongs not on the margins, but at the centre of modern urban cultural life. Together, the Oyo Leather Craft Exhibition and Éré Ìbejì form a curatorial continuum one that treats Yoruba material culture as evolving knowledge rather than relic.