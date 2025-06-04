Shadow Gov’t: DSS Debunks Move To Arrest Utomi

Share

The Department of State Service (DSS) has said that it has no intention of arresting Professor Pat Utomi or any individual over alleged plans to establish a shadow government in Nigeria.

Lead counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), made this clarification on Wednesday while addressing journalists shortly after filing a fresh application before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The application seeks an interlocutory injunction to restrain Utomi from making further public statements or holding rallies relating to the ongoing suit against him.

The suit revolves around allegations that the former African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate is spearheading efforts to create a shadow government, a move the DSS argues could pose a threat to national peace and constitutional order.

Kehinde stressed that the DSS, under its current leadership, remains committed to the rule of law and has no interest in arresting anyone in connection with the matter.

He noted that by initiating legal proceedings, the security agency is acting responsibly and in line with its constitutional mandate.

“It must be pointed out that our client, under its current leadership, is a very civilized organization with absolute confidence in the rule of law. That is why it has submitted itself to the court to interpret the legality or otherwise of a ‘shadow government’ or whatever other name it may be given,” Kehinde said.

He urged journalists to keep watch on the proceedings, describing the civil suit as part of the agency’s constitutional duty to prevent internal unrest and threats to Nigeria’s democratic governance.

“We have just filed an application seeking an interlocutory injunction against the defendant and his group, pending the determination of the substantive suit,” he added.

Kehinde explained that the fresh application was necessary to prevent further public commentary and mobilization that could prejudice the court process or incite public disorder.

