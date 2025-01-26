Shade Ladipo Showers Encomium On New Partner

Share

Nigerian On-Air Personality (OAP), Shade Ladipo has taken to social media to shower encomium on her new man following his cooking skills.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Ladipo shared insights on how she now prioritizes honesty in relationships, especially about her hatred for cooking.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Shade could be seen joyfully enjoying a meal prepared by her current partner, whom she fondly refers to as “My General.”

Dancing while savouring the food, she praised its deliciousness and expressed her gratitude for having a partner who values her for who she is.

Reflecting on her past, she wrote, “One thing I learnt from my previous marriage was I would never pretend to like something I don’t. I don’t enjoy cooking, never have, and probably never will.

“I pretended like it was something I could or would do, and God knows I tried, but yeah, cooking is not my calling.”

She revealed that food-related disagreements were a major source of conflict in her first marriage, calling it a “film-worthy” experience.

Shade added that she could go days without eating, making food a low priority in her life.

“Food caused so many quarrels in my previous marriage it was like a film. I can go 3 days without eating so food is not my priority. When I got divorced, I said with my full chest, to any man I met I don’t cook.

“Understand and accept the things you value. Safe to say that in close 15 months of being with my General, I have never cooked a gaddem thing,”

