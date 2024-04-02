Shade Ladipo Sets To Remarry

Popular Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo has announced his plan to remarry years after her marriage to her Canada-based partner ended.
Taking to her official Instagram page, the veteran broadcaster announced that she recently got engaged.
She shared a video capturing the balloons and cards she received from her fiance but did not reveal the identity of the mystery man.
She wrote: “I said yes again. 2nd time is a charm. #MrsA.”
New Telegraph recalls that Ladipo had in a recent interview with Daddy Freeze stated that she is open to remarriage but doesn’t want to have children.
The 41-year-old said she had never been “inclined” to have a child.
