Shade Ladipo resumes rift with Burna Boy

Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has reignited her feud with Nigeria’s Afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy . Speaking in an interview recently, Ladipo claimed Burna Boy portrays himself as a champion for Africa’s struggles in his music, yet keeps mum on issues related to the continent. The media personality said she prefers Wizkid and Davido because they “are consistent in their focus” on entertainment.

She also called Burna Boy “fake” and accused him of using Pan-Africanism for international branding. “Let me tell you what I do not like about Burna Boy, he says he is Pan African, and he cares about the issues of Africa. He does that in his music a lot but when issues come up, the boy is silent,” she said. “Look at Bob Marley, look at Miriam Makeba, look at Fela Anikulapo