Shade Ladipo Finally Opens Up On Her Divorce

Famous media personality, Shade Ladipo has finally opened up on her divorce, recounting how she entered Canada married but ended it during the COVID period.

Speaking in a recent interview session with Daddy Freeze, Shade Ladipo who married in 2018 highlighted her relationship status and how she got divorced four years later.

Speaking on the programme, Shade revealed that her marriage failed the second she relocated to Canada while mentioning how the COVID-19 lockdown played a role.

Without delving into the roots of what caused their separation, Shade who once made a cryptic statement in 2022 on how she now understands why people divorce after three years concluded by saying ‘life happened’ to her marriage.

She, however, clarified that abroad didn’t play any role in her divorce when her colleague suggested it did.

She said, “I entered Canada as a married woman, single as a pringle now. It’s life, life happened. I’ve officially divorced in 2022.

“Once you can show that you’ve been separated for a year, you can file for a divorce especially when there are no children.

“Covid was a tough period for a lot of relationships; it would either break you or make you. I have no idea where he is, but he’s somewhere in Canada.”

