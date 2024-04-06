Shade Ladipo Advises Women On Future Partner To Look Out For

Famous On Air Personality (OAP), Shade Ladipo, has strongly advised women to pray for a kind man when asking God for a future husband.

The Nigerian singer made this known in a recent episode of the Bahd and Boujee podcast hosted by Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe.

Shade who recently opened up about her divorced status revealed she was now dating another man in Lagos.

She disclosed how kind the new man is towards her and how he makes sure to ease so much stress in her life.

This prompted her advice as she stated that she wants all women to experience this level of care.

Shade believes this level of responsibility from her man is the real masculinity and it makes it easier for a woman to submit in that kind of relationship.

The host, Tolani and Moet Abebe agreed with her, adding that it should be normal for men in relationships to treat their partners that way.

