Shaddy Reigns Teams Up with Chilly Recordings Ghana to Release “SHAXI”

Chilly Records presents its debut release for the year “SHAXI” a song by Shaddy Reigns in collaboration with the Chilly Recordings Ghana platform, the song a groovy Afro tune which fuses Afro fusion, alternative music and Afro pop.

Shatta Wale wasn’t the inspiration for the song but Shadrack Okyere Kweku Frimpong got the idea for the song while sitting in a Shaxi cab on a ride with his lady but they had a fight and when he got the inspiration while working with producer DrumNayshin, Shaddy Reigns decided to takes us on a journey with this sweet melodic tune.

Shaddy Reigns went on a brief hiatus after releasing his song “Tor Tor Ri” which featured Ghanaian music power house “Mr Drew” and it took off fast now SHAXI is here to stay.

