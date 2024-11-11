SGF Urges New Ministers To Partner For Sustainable Devt

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume has emphasised the need for new ministers to collaborate with their colleagues and other government officials in actualizing their mandates in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said this at the 2-day Induction Retreat for the newly appointed ministers organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

Akume said: “Your roles also require close collaboration with your colleague ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and other stakeholders.

“Effective inter-ministerial cooperation will be crucial in addressing the multifaceted challenges we face, from economic recovery to social cohesion and sustainable development.”

He called on the new ministers to imbibe the tenets of transparency, accountability and excellence in the discharge of their statutory mandates as custodians of public trust.

Share

Please follow and like us: