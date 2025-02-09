SGF to NIM: Extend professional advice to FG, other arms of government

Share

…Lauds contributions, support towards national development

The Federal Government has expressed its appreciation to the National Institute of Management (Chartered) for its contributions and support towards national development. This is as the government has expressed its desire to work with the Institute with the view to leveraging its professional advice.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made this disclosed in Lagos, at the recent investiture of Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd) as the 25th president and Chairman of Council of NIM.

Senator Akume who was represented by the Technical Advisor to the SGF, Prof Bernard Babatunde, noted that burning and contemporary issues of national importance are usually spotlighted at NIM forums with the sole aim of supporting the policy formulation of government and involving the cream of decision makers who will assist in the policy implementation at their various organisations and endeavours.

He emphasized that the Institute has continuously demonstrated this through its Public Policy Advocacy and other programmes over the years; saying “I have no doubt that the new leadership of the Institute will continue in this wise by finding ways to deepen the relationship between the Institute and the Federal Government. Since capacity building is one of the core mandates of the Institute, I expect the Institute comes up with human capital development programmes tailored to improve the service delivery and productivity of the nation’s workforce especially in the various ministries, departments and agencies of government.

“The Federal Government will be more than willing to partner with the Institute in this direction,” he assured.

“I have always enjoyed reading our Institute’s code of conduct which calls for selfless and corrupt-free practices and the employment of efficient and economical ways of getting things done. I, therefore, call on the Institute to ensure that the code of conduct becomes a culture for all Nigerians through their interaction and collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant agencies that will support this cause. If all citizens of the country align themselves with the Institute’s code conduct, Nigeria shall become an enviable nation.

“I recognise that some key decision makers in our administration including myself, who are members of the Institute, are making great strides and discharging their duties creditably. Having been a pillar of support to successive governments by volunteering useful professional advice to them, I urge the Institute to extend such hand of fellowship to all levels of government especially the Federal Government,” Akume said.

Also speaking, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sawon-Olu, said that NIM has for decades been at the forefront of championing best practices in management, fostering professional growth, and enhancing national development.

