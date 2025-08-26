SGF: Tinubu Committed To Improving Education Standard

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to improving the standard of education in the country.

Akume who Maintained that education remained the cornerstone of Tinubu’s government, said this yesterday while receiving a powerful delegation from the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim (ESOCS) led by its Prelate, His Most Eminence Baba Aladura David Bob-Manuel paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He stated that during his tenure as the Executive Governor of Lagos State, the President was able to return missionary schools to their rightful owners, despite stiff resistance for better management of the schools.