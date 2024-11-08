SGF Tasks New Ministers On Collaboration For Sustainable Dev’t

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has tasked the new Ministers on the need to collaborate with their colleagues and other government officials in actualizing their mandates in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He gave this charge at the 2-day Induction Retreat for the newly appointed Ministers organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in Abuja.

According to a press release issued by Segun Imohiosen, Director Information and Public Relations at the OSGF, Akume said “Your roles also require close collaboration with your colleague Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Agencies and other Stakeholders.

“Effective inter-ministerial cooperation will be crucial in addressing the multifaceted challenges we face, from economic recovery to social cohesion and sustainable development.”

He called on the new Ministers to imbibe the tenets of transparency, accountability and excellence in the discharge of their statutory mandates as custodian of public trust.

Akume also assured that his Office would give the needed support to the Ministers in actualizing their mandates and urged them to provide leadership for the ministries in the formulation, implementation and tracking of government policies, programmes and projects.

On his part, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the Ministers to work in synergy with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in line with the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, enjoined the new Ministers to work in collaboration with the Permanent Secretaries in the actualisation of their respective mandates.

She further encouraged them to take advantage of the ongoing reform in Federal Civil Service, especially the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-2025 and ensure that their Ministries are up-to-date on its implementation.

In her remarks the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU), Hadiza Bala Usman said that the induction retreat would avail the new Ministers the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the key Presidential Priority Areas and how to relate with other stakeholders in their various Ministries in “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda” as the theme of the induction reads.

DG, Directorate of State Services, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, one of the resource persons at the Retreat advised the new Ministers to imbibe discretion in handling sensitive government documents so as not to undermine the security of the country.

