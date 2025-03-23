SGF Mourns Passing Of Katsina Governor’s Mother

Share

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, the Forum described the loss of Hajiya Safara’u as heartbreaking, given her role in training and nurturing her children, including the Governor.

However, the Forum noted that her fulfilled life, especially her service to her community and the people of Katsina State, was a source of consolation.

The Forum also emphasized that her passing during the holy month of Ramadan when she, along with other Muslim faithful, was engaged in prayers, supplications, and acts of charity was symbolic.

It added: “The death of one’s mother, no matter her age, is always painful. Her love, kindness, devotion, and wise counsel are irreplaceable.

“No doubt, His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, looked forward to continuing to enjoy his mother’s love and company after the Ramadan fast. However, Almighty Allah has called her home at this time.”

The Southern Governors’ Forum extended its condolences to the Governor, the government, and the people of Katsina State over the loss of this remarkable woman of faith and dignity, described as a pillar of support and a mother to all, whose kindness and wisdom will be deeply missed.

“We commiserate with Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, his siblings, the Village Head of Radda, Kabir Umar Radda, Hajiya Hauwa Umar Radda, and other members of the family on this irreparable loss. May Allah grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus.”

