SGF Inaugurates Performance Mgt System In OSGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, yesterday inaugurated the Performance Management System (PMS) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to improve service delivery in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP 2025).

While inaugurating the Performance Management System, the SGF underscored the importance of the PMS in promoting effective service delivery in the Civil Service.

According to a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, Akume said: “PMS is a system that will ensure that Civil Servants understand their roles and perform effectively and maximally within clearly defined measurable metrics that will lead them to achieving set targets and goals.”

He further stated that PMS was designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the service by ensuring that everyone was responsible for delivering on their assigned tasks by setting clear expectations and measuring performance against well-defined key performance indicators (KPIs).

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretaries, the Permanent Secretary General Services Office, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, thanked the SGF for the support rendered toward the success of the PMS initiative, which has culminated in its formal inauguration and also thanked the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for driving the PMS initiative in the Federal Civil Service.

