SGF: Govs, North-Central Leaders Organise Grand Reception For Akume

Senator George Akume, the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), will on Friday, August 18 be given a lavish reception by leaders and stakeholders in the nation’s North-Central region.

New Telegraph reports that the event which is billed to hold in Abuja, the nation’s capital will see the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar with Gen. Yakubu Gowon serving as the Father of the Day.

Also at the event, the North-Central Governors’ Forum, North-Central People’s Forum, and Committee of Friends of the SGF will anchor the reception at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who will attend as the Special Guest of Honour, State Governors, North-Central elders, traditional and religious leaders, ministers-designate, business leaders, and the SGF’s friends and family are all expected to attend.

In preparation for the grand event, members of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) led by Arch A.A. Oseze, Ezekiel Gomos, Hon. Bisi Abioye, Barr. Maureen Agbo, Hajia Larai Kolo, Hon. Kabir Ajanah, Amb. Mabdul, Chief Kanayo Okoye, Barrister David Iorhemba and the SGF’s representative, visited Senator Akume in his office on Thursday to brief him on the activities lined up by the people of the North-Central zone to celebrate one of their illustrious sons.

In his speech, Akume expressed happiness over his hometown and area honouring him.

Akume, a former Benue State Governor, Senator, and Minister, was chosen by President Tinubu to serve as SGF after taking the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.