SGF Confirms Statutory Termina Leave For  NEITI E’Secretary

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Chairman, NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG), Sen. George Akume, has accepted and confirmed the voluntary request by the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, to proceed on his statutory terminal leave ahead of the completion of his five-year single tenure, which ends on 19th February 2026.

This followed Orji’s formal notification in full compliance with the statutory Public Service Rules.

The Federal Government commended Orji for his distinguished and reform-focused service to the nation and to the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) community.

Orji also championed the establishment of the NEITI Data Centre, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a leading and credible EITI-implementing country.

The Federal Government remained committed to safeguarding NEITI’s independence, strengthening its statutory mandate, and preserving the transparency reforms critical to Nigeria’s extractive sector and national development.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the NSWG, the Federal Government conveys its best wishes to Orji Ogbonnaya Orji after a meritorious and accomplished service to the nation.