SGF, Aviation Ministry Differ On Proposed Relocation Of Safety Investigation Bureau

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) have disagreed on bill seeking to relocate the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) from the OSGF.

Both stated their positions at a public hearing held on Wednesday in Abuja, organised by the joint House Committees on Special Duties and Aviation.

Representing the ministry, Permanent Secretary Dr. Abubakar Kana, in his presentation urged lawmakers to retain the Bureau under the aviation ministry, while advocating for a strengthened legal and operational framework to guarantee its functional independence.

Kana said: “I recommend that the National Assembly and its relevant stakeholders retain the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau within the Federal Ministry of Aviation.”

However, the Permanent Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs at the OSGF, Engr. Gagare Nadungu, argued that the Presidency, through the SGF, offers a centralised coordination structure better suited to host the Bureau.

He argued that placing the NSIB under the Presidency would promote broader national oversight and institutional independence.