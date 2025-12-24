SGF Assures Full Digitisation As Office Goes Live On One-Gov’t Cloud ECMS

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has reaffirmed the commitment of his office to the full digitisation of records and administrative processes as part of efforts to strengthen digital governance, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency across government operations.

Akume gave the assurance during the flag-off ceremony of the One-Government (1-Gov) Cloud Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), led by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, in Abuja.

He said the adoption of the ECMS aligns with the objectives of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSIP 2025), noting that the Office of the SGF, as the coordinating hub of government policies and programmes, requires a secure and integrated platform to manage official records, workflows, and inter-ministerial communications.

According to him, the ECMS will significantly enhance the speed, accuracy, and quality of decision-making by providing a modern digital framework for managing government documentation and administrative processes.

While formally flagging off the platform, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation commended the SGF and his management team for embracing the Enterprise Content Management initiative to digitise operations and strengthen accountability in public service delivery.

Walson-Jack stated that as an office responsible for coordinating Federal Executive Council (FEC) business and maintaining constant engagement with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), paper-based systems are no longer adequate to meet the demands of speed and precision required in governance.

She explained that the introduction of the ECMS in the Federal Civil Service will ensure that official records are securely stored, easily tracked, and readily accessible when required, thereby supporting seamless workflows and more informed decision-making.

She added that deploying the ECMS on the One-Government Cloud platform represents a major shift in work processes, enabling electronic approvals, automating administrative functions, and improving overall performance across government institutions.